Algerian president sets early election date after protests

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s president has announced an early parliamentary election in June as part of efforts to address demands of pro-democracy protesters. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced last month that he would dissolve parliament to allow room for new and younger candidates. He announced Thursday that the new election will be held June 6 instead of next year, as originally scheduled. Algeria’s government finalized a new electoral bill Sunday aimed at limiting corruption and giving voters more choice. The protest movement pushed out Tebboune’s predecessor after 20 years in power, but activists say the changes so far to Algeria’s opaque, military-dominated power structure have only been cosmetic.