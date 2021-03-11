Africa seeks ‘continental capacity’ to produce vaccines

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that as Africa strives to vaccinate 60% of its 1.3 billion people as quickly as possible, the continent must develop its capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. John Nkengasong told a press briefing that at least five African countries appear to have the capacity to produce vaccines: South Africa, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt. Nkengasong had previously set the target of vaccinating 60% of Africa’s population by the end of this year, but the target is now a year later: by the end of 2022.