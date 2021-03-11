Sept. 11 tribute to once again include live reading of names

NEW YORK (AP) — The 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks will be marked this year with the traditional reading of victims’ names at the World Trade Center’s memorial plaza after a dispute last year. The announcement about plans for the 20th anniversary of the attacks was made Thursday. Officials at the 9/11 museum had announced last year that because of the coronavirus pandemic, a recording of the nearly 3,000 victims’ names would be played over speakers instead of relatives gathering to read the names. A group founded by the family of a firefighter who died responded last year by inviting relatives to read the names at an alternative ceremony.