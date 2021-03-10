Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

11:18 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 79, St. Cloud Cathedral 44

Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 37

DeLaSalle 91, Brooklyn Center 70

Deer River 77, Greenway 54

East Ridge 68, Mounds View 32

Forest Lake 60, White Bear Lake 32

Hopkins 70, St. Louis Park 44

Minneapolis Edison 88, Minneapolis Henry 44

Minneapolis Southwest 61, St. Anthony 49

Minnehaha Academy 82, Minneapolis North 47

Princeton 95, St. Francis 66

Richfield 81, Columbia Heights 69

St. Paul Central 60, St. Paul Humboldt 42

St. Paul Como Park 93, St. Paul Highland Park 29

St. Paul Harding 60, St. Paul Washington 57

Stewartville 65, Pine Island 30

Stillwater 59, Irondale 47

Woodbury 69, Roseville 30

Zimmerman 65, Pierz 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington Jefferson 72, Orono 62

Buffalo 77, St. Francis 50

Byron 71, La Crescent 49

Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 37

East Ridge 68, Mounds View 32

Eden Prairie 95, DeLaSalle 48

Edina 62, Delano 48

Forest Lake 60, White Bear Lake 32

Henry Sibley 72, Fridley 71

Houston 61, Mabel-Canton 31

North Branch 55, North St. Paul 40

Onamia 70, St. John’s Prep 38

Proctor 73, Virginia 55

Roseville 60, Woodbury 35

Sauk Centre 54, Royalton 30

South Ridge 75, North Woods 34

Spectrum 61, North Lakes Academy 29

St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Humboldt 60

St. Paul Como Park 93, St. Paul Highland Park 29

St. Paul Harding 47, St. Paul Washington 11

Stillwater 84, Irondale 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

