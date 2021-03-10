Wednesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=BOYS
Mahtomedi 5, Tartan 4
Northern Lakes 3, St. Francis 2
Owatonna 9, Red Wing 1
South St. Paul 5, New Prague 2
PREP HOCKEY=GIRLS
Blake 10, Minnehaha Academy 0
Duluth Marshall 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 0
Elk River 1, Blaine 0
Gentry 6, Hutchinson 1
Luverne 7, Fairmont 0
Mahtomedi 3, North St. Paul 1
Minnetonka 4, Dodge County 2
Moorhead 2, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1
Owatonna 6, Albert Lea 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rogers vs. Andover, ccd.
