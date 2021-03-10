Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

10:33 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP HOCKEY=BOYS

Mahtomedi 5, Tartan 4

Northern Lakes 3, St. Francis 2

Owatonna 9, Red Wing 1

South St. Paul 5, New Prague 2

PREP HOCKEY=GIRLS

Blake 10, Minnehaha Academy 0

Duluth Marshall 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 0

Elk River 1, Blaine 0

Gentry 6, Hutchinson 1

Luverne 7, Fairmont 0

Mahtomedi 3, North St. Paul 1

Minnetonka 4, Dodge County 2

Moorhead 2, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1

Owatonna 6, Albert Lea 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rogers vs. Andover, ccd.

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

