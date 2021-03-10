‘We want to help’: Baldwin on American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill

(WQOW) - On Wednesday, the House approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill 'American Rescue Plan,' and Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) says it will be especially helpful to small businesses.

"We want to help as many of those small businesses make it," Baldwin said.

As part of the bill, the Small Business Administration would get $25 billion for a new grant program for restaurants and other food and dining establishments.

It also includes another $1.25 billion for the SBA's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

Some Republicans have argued that the American Rescue Plan would increase inflation and that spending more stimulus money is unnecessary with more places reopening and more vaccines rolling out.

But Baldwin said it's still very much needed.

"I've talked with so many small restauranteurs in the state of Wisconsin who, without this, really question whether they can make it after a very very hard year. Live performance venues as I had mentioned, they were the first to have to close and will probably be among the last to reopen," Baldwin said.

The American Rescue Plan also includes money for vaccines, schools and rental and utility assistance.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said he plans to sign the bill into law Friday.