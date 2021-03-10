Vikings cut LT Riley Reiff for cap savings of more than $11M

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings made their costliest move yet for salary cap compliance by terminating the contract of left tackle Riley Reiff. He had one year left on his deal. The decision weakens an offensive line that was already in need of upgrades. Cutting Reiff will trim $11.75 million off the team’s cap charges. Last season was the best of his four with the Vikings. They could move right tackle Brian O’Neill to the other side to take over for Reiff.