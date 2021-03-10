UW-Stout officials encourage safe drinking as restrictions lift

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - As pandemic restrictions finally begin to ease across the country, officials at UW-Stout are hoping students don't rush back into going out and partying, and in turn, making risky decisions when it comes to alcohol intake.

Assistant Dean of Students Nate Kirkman said over the last few months, incidents relating to heavy alcohol use have been declining. That's why he hopes that trend isn't reversed with loosening restrictions, worrying that students may jump back into it too aggressively.

"So, as long as we keep enforcing our rules, as long as we keep offering students opportunities that don't engage with alcohol, as long as we keep educating our students, hopefully, we can continue that trend," Kirkman said.

Kirkman added that over the last several years, through surveys, UW-Stout is seeing more students abstaining from alcohol. Over the past decade, it's gone from 10-20 percent to 30-40 percent.