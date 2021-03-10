University offers students $75 to avoid spring break travel

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — The University of California, Davis is offering students $75 to be used for “staycations” to encourage them to avoid nonessential travel during spring break. The university says in a statement that students who choose to stay home during the March 22-26 break will get the money in gift cards. It says students’ response has been “awesome.” The Los Angeles Times reports about 50% of the student body is living either on campus or in the Davis area. To receive the gift cards, students must pledge to stay in town for the weeklong break and complete a COVID-19 test.