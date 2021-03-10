UN: Too little of recovery spending fights climate change

A new United Nations report says the world is spending unprecedented amounts of money to bounce back from the pandemic and economic shock, but too little of it is building a greener world. Wednesday’s report says only 18% of long-term recovery spending will help fight global warming and heal nature. Experts say this is a missed opportunity. The U.S. has been more short-term oriented and ranks behind Germany, Denmark and Norway, but ahead of the United Kingdom, Australia and Russia in percentage of green long-term spending. The report comes as the U.S. Congress approves a $1.9 trillion relief package that isn’t part of the report.