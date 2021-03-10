Tornado Watch has expired

This watch is no longer in effect. The National Weather Service issued a TORNADO WATCH for Buffalo, Pepin, and Pierce counties in Western Wisconsin until 8pm Wednesday, March 19.

No warnings ended up being issued in Western Wisconsin as the warned storms thankfully stayed just west of the border.

Conditions were favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms this evening, with all types of severe weather possible. This included isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail.

The damaging wind gust threat was higher than usual since the ground is wet and soft, meaning it takes less wind to damage trees and power lines.

Large damaging hail up to golf ball size were possible with these storms, too, and that can cause damage to power lines, cars, and homes. It's also something you don't want to be outside for as they can cause great bodily harm to a person that's outside.

In the event of a tornado, seek shelter in the lowest level of your building, preferably a basement. Once at the lowest level, try and place as many walls and obstacles between you and the outside walls, preferably closer to the center of the building. Mobile homes and manufactured homes are not safe in tornadoes, so now is the time to get to a place that has proper shelter so you can be prepared to take shelter within a minutes notice. Have shoes ready in the shelter and bike helmets also add extra protection. Cover with blankets and pillows if a tornado were to threaten.

The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will be tracking these storms throughout the evening.

After the severe threat ends, strong wind gusts are expected to be widespread behind the cold front as the center of a strong low pressure system moves through, and areas to the north and northwest of Eau Claire could also receive a trace to an inch of snow overnight into Thursday morning.