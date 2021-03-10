Tonja Englund named WIAC Coach of the Year

MADISON (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire women's head basketball coach Tonja Englund was named Coach of the Year by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on Wednesday.

Englund received the honor for the second time in her career - previously winning in 2003 - after leading the Blugolds to a 8-2 record this season. UW-Eau Claire finished 6-0 in West Division play and earned the top overall seed for the WIAC Championship.

Englund is 354-204 in 21 seasons atop the program.

Here is the full list of WIAC honors announced Wednesday:

2021 All-WIAC Women’s Basketball Team

Name, School, Year, Position, Hometown (High School)

Bailee Collins, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward, Milton, Wis. (Milton)

Maizie Deihl, Eau Claire, Senior, Guard, New Prague, Minn. (New Prague)

Maiah Domask, Platteville, Senior, Forward, Waupun, Wis. (Waupun)

Katie Essen, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward/Center, Farmington, Minn. (Rosemount)

Emma Gamoke, La Crosse, Junior, Guard, Onalaska, Wis. (Onalaska)

Aleah Grundahl, Whitewater, Sophomore, Forward, DeForest, Wis. (DeForest)

Leah Porath, Oshkosh, Senior, Guard, New London, Wis. (New London)

Jessie Ruden, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Guard, Rochester, Minn. (John Marshall)

Julia Silloway, Oshkosh, Senior, Guard, Berlin, Wis. (Berlin)

Johanna Taylor, Whitewater, Senior, Center, Wauwatosa, Wis. (East)



Honorable Mention

Nikki Arneson, Oshkosh, Senior, Forward, Mount Horeb, Wis. (Mount Horeb)

Ellie Clayton, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward, Lakeville, Minn. (Farmington)

Taylor Greenheck, Stevens Point, Senior, Guard, Sauk Prairie, Wis. (Sauk Prairie)

Tess Johnson, Stout, Freshman, Guard, Waconia, Minn. (Waconia)

Abby Kaiser, Oshkosh, Junior, Guard/Forward, Potosi, Wis. (Potosi)

Ava Kramer, La Crosse, Senior, Guard, Elk River, Minn. (Elk River)

Anna Mutch, Stout, Freshman, Guard, Apple Valley, Minn. (Apple Valley)

Macy Nilsen, River Falls, Sophomore, Guard/Forward, Edina, Minn. (Edina)

Karsyn Rueth, Oshkosh, Senior, Center, Loyal, Wis. (Loyal)

Caitlyn Tipton, Platteville, Senior, Guard, Rosendale, Wis. (Laconia)

Jenna Zeman, River Falls, Junior, Guard, Owatonna, Minn. (Owatonna)



All-Defensive Team

Katie Essen, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward/Center, Farmington, Minn. (Rosemount)

Taylor Greenheck, Stevens Point, Senior, Guard, Sauk Prairie, Wis. (Sauk Prairie)

Abby Kaiser, Oshkosh, Junior, Guard/Forward, Potosi, Wis. (Potosi)

Julia Silloway, Oshkosh, Senior, Guard, Berlin, Wis. (Berlin)

Johanna Taylor, Whitewater, Senior, Center, Wauwatosa, Wis. (East)



All-Sportsmanship Team

Alana Gilles, La Crosse, Sophomore, Forward, Lodi, Wis. (Lodi)

Maci Grade, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Forward, Brandon, Wis. (Laconia)

Brianna Leahy, Platteville, Junior, Center, Shullsburg, Wis. (Shullsburg)

Katelyn Morgan, Eau Claire, Senior, Guard, Green Bay, Wis. (Notre Dame)

Liz Oswald, Stout, Senior, Guard, Watertown, Wis. (Watertown)

Jamie Pfeifer, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Forward, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. (Wisconsin Dells)

Morgan Seitz, River Falls, Sophomore, Forward, Seymour, Wis. (Seymour)

Adriana Wood, Whitewater, Senior, Guard, Racine, Wis. (Horlick)



Player of the Year: Leah Porath of Oshkosh

Co-Newcomers of the Year: Kennedy Osterman of Oshkosh and Anna Mutch of Stout

Coach of the Year: Tonja Englund of Eau Claire

Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete: Maiah Domask of Platteville