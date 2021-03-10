Third party joins Plano police to investigate racist claims

DALLAS (AP) — Texas school leaders and officials said a third party will be hired to investigate allegations of racist bullying and abuse against a Black 13-year-old boy during a sleepover after claims that he was invited only to entertain his white classmates. The Dallas Morning News reports the boy’s mother made the videos public because she wasn’t getting the help she needed from the Plano district and officials at Haggard Middle School. She and her attorney have presented a list of demands including expelling all students involved in the abuse. They are calling for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.