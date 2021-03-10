Thanks to Winfrey and royals, CBS morning show makes history

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS’ morning show beat ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ and NBC’s ‘Today’ show for the first time on record Monday and Oprah Winfrey deserves credit. Monday’s show featured Winfrey talking about her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan that aired the night before, along with outtakes of that talk. ‘CBS This Morning’ had nearly 4.8 million viewers on Monday, more than 2 million above what it gets on a normal day. Nielsen’s precise records go back to 1991, but it’s very likely a CBS morning news show never beat its more established rivals before that, either.