Strong wind likely, slight chance snow tonight as severe threat has ended

A cold front associated with a strong low pressure system is moving through this evening, with temps on the warm side in the 50s and 60s and temps on the cool side in the 20s and 30s!

Severe weather threat remains along this front that continues to push towards eastern Wisconsin. That was the focus this evening, but now the threats are changing.

After the severe threat this evening, the low pressure will contain strong wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph after the cold front passes. That's why there's a Wind Advisory for most of Western Wisconsin until 3am early tomorrow morning.

Dry air fills in for most of us, but there's a chance for snow before the precipitation ends overnight mainly north of highway 64 where a trace to an inch could accumulate.

The weather gets mild again after this system passes, with the sky clearing by tomorrow afternoon and highs climbing back into the 40s to end the workweek. The coolest day will be Friday with highs near 40 before much warmer air returns for the weekend.

Our next chance for rain and/or snow is Sunday night through Monday, but there is a lot of uncertainty with the current track on whether or not we'll be in the precip or dry air here in the Chippewa Valley.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

