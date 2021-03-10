Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace’s statement on Prince Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment has failed to quiet the controversy, with some observers criticizing the royal family for failing to forcefully condemn racism and suggesting that the couple’s version of events may not be accurate. Royal commentator Peter Hunt called it “too little, too late” and also criticized the palace’s 61-word statement for saying the issue would be dealt with privately as a family matter. The statement, issued on behalf the queen, was released 36 hours after the interview of Harry and Meghan by Oprah Winfrey was broadcast in the United States.