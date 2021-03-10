Skip to Content

Roo scores game-winner, Blugolds fall in OT

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Carter Roo scored the game-winning goal two minutes into overtime and the UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team advanced to the WIAC tournament title game with a 2-1 win over UW-Eau Claire.

The Pointers will host UW-Superior on Friday.

UW-Stevens Point's Jordan Fader scored the first goal of the game early in the third period. The Blugolds answered with 12 seconds left in regulation on a goal from Adam Parsells.

UW-Eau Claire finishes its season 4-3-1.

