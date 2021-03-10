Plan Ahead: How to get severe weather alerts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With our first severe weather threat of the season upon us, now is the time to make sure you are set up to get severe weather alerts, and have a plan to quickly seek shelter if a warning is issued for your area.



Remember, storm sirens are only designed to be heard outdoors, not inside buildings, and you should never rely on them as your primary way to get warnings.



There are plenty of other options though. If you live in Eau Claire County, you can sign up for the county's emergency alert system, and choose to have alerts sent to you via text, phone call or email.



"We strongly encourage you to sign up for it. It's not a hassle. You're not going to be getting messages every day from it," said Emergency Management Program Coordinator Sam Simmons. "It could be life-saving, and that's just one option. We strongly encourage you to have other ways to get alerts too."

To sign up for the Eau Claire County alert system, click here.



You can also download our Stormtracker 18 weather app, which will alert you of warnings as long as you make sure you have notifications turned on with your volume turned up, and do not have it on silent or vibrate mode. There are instructions to download the app here.



A NOAA weather radio is a great way to alert you of warnings, especially overnight, and of course, you can always tune in to News 18 to get the latest severe weather information.