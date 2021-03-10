Osseo family completes 51,300 piece puzzle

OSSEO (WQOW) - An Osseo family has completed a project that would probably be too daunting for most of us; they completed a puzzle with 51,300 pieces.

Andrew Christopherson has to climb a ladder in his grandparents' garage to try and get a picture of this whole puzzle. He said he and his grandparents love to put together puzzles and when he saw this one, the Kodak "World's Largest Puzzle," he was interested in giving it a try, but definitely not without their help.



He said it took them three months, and even a little longer because seven pieces were missing from the box. But Christopherson said they worked at this puzzle early every day and had a lot of fun doing it.

"We've always done puzzles but we thought yeah during the pandemic there's a lot more extra time on our hands so I felt like this was a perfect time to work on this," Christopherson said.

Now that they have finished the nearly 30-foot-long puzzle, they aren't sure what to do with it. Christopherson said they will likely have to take it apart but as sad as it is, the joy was in the time spent with his grandparents.