Nebraska beats short-handed Minnesota in Big Ten’s 2nd round

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Haiby had 19 points and eight rebounds, Kate Cain added 16 points and six rebounds, and Nebraska used a 22-10 second quarter to break away from short-handed Minnesota 72-61 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nebraska (12-11) advances to play top-seeded and No. 7 Maryland on Thursday. The defending champion Terrapins won the regular-season matchup 95-73 on Feb. 14 to give coach Brenda Frese her 500th win with the program. Isabelle Bourne had 14 points and seven boards for Nebraska. Gadiva Hubbard and Katie Borowicz, an early enrollee from Roseau High School, scored 12 points apiece for Minnesota.