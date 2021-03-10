Myanmar police raid housing for striking railway workers

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar security forces have raided a neighborhood in the country’s largest city that houses state railway workers who have gone on strike to protest last month’s military coup. Security forces sealed off the neighborhood in Yangon where a train station and housing for railway workers are located, and reportedly forced some residents from their homes. The raid comes days after several Myanmar unions, including a railway union, issued a joint call for a nationwide work stoppage. Myanmar has been roiled by protests and other acts of civil disobedience since the Feb. 1 coup. Despite the increasingly violent tactics of security forces, protests continued Wednesday in cities and towns across the country,