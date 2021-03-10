MN Supreme Court won’t hear Derek Chauvin murder charge appeal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to the hear appeal of a former Minneapolis police officer who is trying to block a third-degree murder charge from being reinstated in George Floyd's death.

At issue is whether the conviction of another former police officer in an unrelated case established a precedent for prosecutors to restore a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin that the trial judge dismissed earlier.

The high court's decision left open the possibility that the judge could add the charge back and lessened the chances that his trial would be delayed.

Judge Peter Cahill told attorneys they'll discuss next steps Thursday morning.