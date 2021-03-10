Migrant community: Fire at Yemen hangar on Sunday killed 44

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The head of the Eritrean community in Yemen says that a fire that earlier this week tore through an overcrowded detention center for migrants in the country’s rebel-held capital killed at least 44 people. Other dramatic details emerged on Wednesday about the blaze four days earlier. Survivors and leading figures in the migrant community say the fire started when guards fired tear gas into a crowded hangar trying to end a protest by the migrants. Some 350 migrants, most of them from Ethiopia, were detained inside the hangar in the capital, Sanaa.