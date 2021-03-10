Mexico stops 2 buses with 210 Central American migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in southern Mexico stopped two passenger buses loaded with a total of 210 Central American migrants, a smuggling tactic that had largely fallen into disuse after a government crackdown in 2014. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that eight suspected immigrant traffickers were detained aboard the buses in the southern state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala. The vehicles were detected when they stopped at a toll booth, and the passengers could not provide legal travel documents. In 2014, the government set up checkpoints to inspect passenger buses. After that, immigrant traffickers turned to cramming migrants into windowless truck freight containers.