Layoffs, upheaval at Zacharias ministry roiled by scandal

The global Christian ministry founded by the late Ravi Zacharias says it will suspend fundraising, lay off 60% of its staff and overhaul its mission in the wake of revelations about sexual misconduct by the late author and speaker. Ravi Zacharias International Ministries will transform from a global team of speakers making the case for Christianity to become a grant-making entity directing funds to preaching the Gospel, preventing sexual abuse and caring for victims. Wednesday’s announcement comes a month after an investigation commissioned by the ministry found Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct with massage therapists and carried on amorous extramarital relationships via texts and email. He died last May.