Israel’s Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on 1st official trip

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. It will be Netanyahu’s first official trip to the Gulf Arab nation after the two countries established diplomatic relations. It also gives Netanyahu a boost, less than two weeks before the March 23 elections. The official who confirmed the trip spoke on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement. But Israeli media say Netanyahu will meet Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In August, the UAE became the third Arab country after Egypt and Jordan to establish formal diplomatic ties to Israel.