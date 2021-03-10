Iraq pilgrims defy virus protocols as case numbers rise

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of Iraqi pilgrims have defied tight security measures imposed by Iraqi authorities to contain the spread of the virus during the annual pilgrimage to commemorate the death of a revered figure in Shiite Islam. Crowds of men and women clad in black flouted virus protocol as they marched on Wednesday toward the shrine believed to be the revered imam’s resting place in Baghdad. Most were without facemasks. Health ministry statistics showed that Iraq suffered 22 more virus deaths and 6,410 new infections in a 24-hour period. That surpasses the previous peak of 5,055 reached some six months ago.