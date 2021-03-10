Ierino scores twice, UWEC women’s hockey wins playoff opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ella Ierino scored two goals and the UW-Eau Claire women's hockey team used a strong third period to beat UW-Superior 4-1 Wednesday in the WIAC Championship semifinals.

The Blugolds lead the two-game series 1-0. A win or a tie on Friday will advance UW-Eau Claire to the O'Brien Cup next week.

If UW-Superior wins Friday's game, it will force a mini game to determine which team advances.

Ierino scored the only goal of the first period at the 5:01 mark. UW-Superior responded with a power play goal midway through the second period to even the game entering the third period.

UW-Eau Claire took the lead for good 3:24 into the final period on a power play goal from Ierino. Sophomore Dani Slominski added another tally at the 8:58 mark, and Maddy Jablonski scored an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.

