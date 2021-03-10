How vaccine wastage can happen

Chippewa County (WQOW) - As the number of vaccines administered rises, so do concerns of those much-needed doses going to waste.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said when vaccine wastage occurs, it doesn't always mean the health care provider was negligent.

She said wastage can happen when a vial or syringe is broken, when a vial or syringe is lost or unaccounted for or if a vial is opened but not all doses are administered. Sometimes, a vial is drawn into syringes but not administered, or the provider was unable to draw a certain number of doses from a vial.

Weideman said DHS requires vaccine wastage to be reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

Any vaccinator experiencing wastage of 50 doses or more, or demonstrates a pattern of waste, is contacted by DHS for coaching and support.

"Wisconsin vaccine providers have done an excellent job at vaccinating Wisconsinites with minimal waste," Weideman said. "Wisconsin is a national leader with 93 percent of vaccines delivered to sites administered with only .19 percent of vaccine being wasted."

Weideman also reported that the Chippewa County Department of Public Health has not wasted any doses and their other county vaccinators have low or no wastage.