Courtesy Ford has MOVED! The dealership is now located in the former Shopko building off Highway 29 near Stanley.

The address is 409 Junction Avenue, Stanley, WI 54768

From Highway 29

Turn north onto Copenhaver Ave/Rd No. 1 and go 0.4 miles

Turn left (west) onto Hwy X (it's the first cross street) and go 0.5 miles

Turn left (south) onto Junction Avenue and Courtesy Auto is on the right!