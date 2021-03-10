Florida lawmakers debate political bias on college campuses

Florida Republicans are spearheading a legislative effort that they argue would protect free speech at the state’s public universities. They say young conservatives fear being ostracized on college campuses, where school officials may be imposing an environment that promotes liberal views while stifling conservative thought. One proposal would require public universities to survey the prevailing political views on their campuses. It would also allow lawmakers to see if students are being presented with opposing ideas. Critics questioned what lawmakers would do with the results of the proposed surveys. Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky questioned whether hate groups such as the KKK would be able to enter a campus under the legislation.