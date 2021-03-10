Families of Boeing crash victims renew push for FAA changes

Relatives of some of the passengers who died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane will mark Wednesday’s two-year anniversary of the disaster by seeking a reversal of government orders that let Boeing 737 Max jets fly again. But that is unlikely to happen. Boeing says Max jets have made 9,000 flights for 14 airlines without incident since returning to service late last year. And the head of the Federal Aviation Administration has personally vouched for the plane’s safety. The FAA had originally certified the plane and let it keep flying after another Max crashed in Indonesia, five months before the Ethiopian accident. A total of 346 people died in both crashes. The family members say they are trying to prevent a third crash.