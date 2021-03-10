Evan Denton joined News 18 as a news and sports videographer in February 2021.

He graduated from Northwestern University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. While at Northwestern, he was a part of the student-run television station, Northwestern News Network (NNN), and worked as a reporter, anchor and sports director. He also interned with NBC Sports as a Production Assistant during the 2018 Winter Olympics and as an editorial desk intern. After graduation, he worked with the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a Broadcast Assistant before coming to Eau Claire.

Here's more from Evan in his own words:

Born and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan, I still consider myself to be a lifelong Michigan Wolverines supporter, even after every blowout loss to Ohio State… but I digress. I am also a big supporter of Chicago professional sports teams, specifically the Bears and Bulls.

In my spare time, I like to find new restaurants to try, go to the gym, binge new Netflix shows and explore different parts of Eau Claire.