EU lawmakers seek to declare bloc an LGBT ‘freedom zone’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Lawmakers in the European Parliament overwhelmingly have spoken out in favor of a resolution that would declare the entire 27-member European Union a “freedom zone” for LGBT people. The resolution was debated during a session in Brussels on Wednesday and will face a vote on Thursday. It comes largely in reaction to developments over the past two years in Poland. Many local communities in the central European nation have adopted largely symbolic resolutions declaring themselves free of what conservative authorities have been calling “LGBT ideology.” A lawmaker with Poland’s conservative ruling party denounced the debate, calling it “ideological madness.”