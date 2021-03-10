Eriksson Ek gets 2 goals as Wild chase Fleury, top Vegas 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had his second career two-goal game and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota’s league-worst power play as the Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 24 shots to win his eighth consecutive start for Minnesota. Dylan Coghlan had a had trick for Vegas for the first three goals of his career. Coghlan scored with 6 minutes left and then with the extra attacker with 2:10 remaining. The Wild are two points behind the Golden Knights in the West Division.