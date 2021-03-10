Eau Claire County Fair Fallout: Top committee members step down following heated meeting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Plans for this year's Eau Claire County Fair are moving forward, without two of its top leaders. The chair and vice chair of the fair committee stepped down following heated moments during Wednesday night's meeting.

"I think that [it] would be much easier for all of us at this point, if we just quit this whole bunch of crapping around, and not have a fair, because that's where I'm at," said Chair Lisa Vetsch.

Vetsch went on to say that she put countless hours into her work on the committee only to be criticized for not doing enough work. Following Vetsch's resignation, committee members turned to Vice Chair Letecia Papke to run the rest of the meeting, but when addressed, she also stepped down.



"If Lisa's going to step down, I'm going to go with her, because I don't have time," said Papke. "I've already put in tons of time that people don't realize, and if people are just gonna be complaining about what we're doing, then maybe the people that know more should take over."



Despite long moments of silence, plans are moving forward, and the committee voted to approve a tentative schedule of events for the July 2021 fair.



Leaders are optimistic about this year's event, after last year's fair was only open to exhibitors amid the pandemic. They are waiting to solidify details about things like food options and capacity as new guidance is released.

"I know emotions get high and things get stressful, but we can't lose sight of who this affects," said Secretary Jennifer Haan, who presided over the rest of the meeting after Vetsch and Papke stepped down. "Don't lose sight of the end game, to showcase everybody's accomplishments that they've been working on since last summer."

The remaining committee members ended the meeting by discussing what will happen with the chain of command following the resignation of the committee's top two members, which is not yet known.