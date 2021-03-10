UN calls for reversal of Myanmar coup and condemns violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is unanimously calling for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar and strongly condemning the violence against peaceful protesters. The U.N.’s most powerful body also called for “utmost restraint” by the military. A presidential statement approved by all 15 council memberswas formally adopted at a virtual meeting Wednesday. The British-drafted statement calls for the immediate release of government leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint who have been detained since the Feb. 1 military coup. It supports the country’s democratic transition and “stresses the need to uphold democratic institutions.”