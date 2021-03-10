Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

WASHINGTON (WQOW) — Congress has sent President Joe Biden the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The House approved the bill Wednesday over solid Republican opposition in a vote that gives the new president and Democrats a victory just seven weeks after he took office. The 628-page measure represents Democrats’ effort to bridle the catastrophic pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy.

Republicans say the measure is bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing. The Senate passed the measure over unanimous Republican opposition four days ago.

According to ABC News, the vote was 220-211 with no Republicans voting in favor of it.

The bill will send $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals making $75,000 or less and to couples earning up to $150,000. The Senate’s version of the bill narrowed eligibility for the stimulus checks. The payments would phase out for those earning more than $80,000. That means many who qualified for earlier rounds of relief payments won’t be receiving one this time around.

It also gives families a $3,000 tax credit per year for each child.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.