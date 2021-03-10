Catalytic converters stolen from Eau Claire car dealership

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police are investigating the theft of six catalytic converters that were stolen from Chilson Motors Tuesday night.

According to the police incident summary report, an employee from Chilson reported the theft and that they had video footage for the officers to view. Public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department Riley McLennan said these thefts are still under investigation. She added this is a reminder of how common these thefts are and to keep an eye out in your own neighborhood.

"These thefts can happen so quickly," McLennan said. "If you do have to park on the street try to park in a lit area or if you do see something that appears to be unusual it does not hurt to contact our non-emergency line to have an officer go and check it out."

McLennan said people steal catalytic converters because they are located externally on the vehicle and contain precious metals. She added this is not the first time she has seen catalytic converter theft at a car dealership.