By purchasing four select tires you can get up to a $70 rebate by mail or earn up to 25,000 FordPass Rewards bonus points.

The offer is good on Goodyear, Dunlop, Michelin, BFGoodrich, Continental, Pireli, Bridgestone, Firestone, Yokohama, Toyo, Nitto tires.

FordPass Rewards members can also earn 10 points for every $1 spent on Ford Service.

The offer expires March 31.

See the coupon here.