Brazil’s ‘Lula’ slams Bolsonaro, avoids comment on a new run

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized incumbent Jair Bolsonaro for the government’s failings in the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy, but avoided giving out hints on whether he will run again for the presidency next year. Speaking for the first time since his two corruption sentences were annulled by a top judge, the leftist leader that governed between 2003 and 2010 said Tuesday that Bolsonaro must be stopped from getting reelected, but added the choice of the Workers’ Party candidate will come only “at the appropriate time.” The 75-year-old did not take himself out of the group of potential bidders.