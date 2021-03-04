Govin’s lambing barn prepares to open late March

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Lambs, alpacas, mules... Oh my! Baby barn animals are being born at Govin's, and soon, you'll have a chance to visit them.

Govin's Farm in Menomonie is set to open on March 20. Visitors have a chance to ride ponies, feed and pet the farm animals, and go down a large slide.



COVID-19 caused last year's event to be canceled, and it's been a financially difficult year for the farm industry, but owner John Govin is looking toward the future.

"We're really excited to open up," said Govin. "We didn't have this opportunity a year ago. The timing was wrong. 40 percent of our gross [income] was gone from not being able to open up last year. We've waited a year for March 20, 2021."

Govin says they will ask visitors to wear masks when they come this season.



To find out how to order tickets, and for the farm's hours, click or tap here.