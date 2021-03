CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Tuesday with a Chippewa Falls woman accused of trying to hire a hit man.



Investigators say Melanie Schrader gave a $200 down payment to an undercover officer posing as a killer-for-hire. They say she agreed to pay a total of $10,0000 to have the father of her child killed.

Tuesday Schrader pleaded guilty to soliciting 1st degree intentional homicide. Her sentencing is set for April 20.