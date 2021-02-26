Use of force determined justified in Eau Claire County officer involved shooting

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Three months after a man was shot and killed by local law enforcement, the shooting has been determined to be justified. Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King made that decision Friday in the November 2020 shooting death of Randy LaCoursiere.



His wife had called 911 saying he was drunk and officers needed to come get him at their Corona Avenue home. After that call, she said he attacked and choked her. Officers helped her and three kids escape through a window.



Officers on the scene say LaCoursiere was shrieking, "shoot me" and held a knife to his throat, making small cuts.



They say he broke out the living room window and started throwing large pieces of glass at officers outside, then briskly walked toward them with a large knife, ignoring their commands to drop it. That's when he was shot with a combination of bean-bag rounds, and six bullets. One trooper said it was the most scared he had ever felt.



An autopsy showed LaCoursiere had an alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, along with THC in his system. He also had a history of being combative with police.



DA Gary King says the investigation conducted by the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office shows the officers had reasonable basis to fear great harm or death.