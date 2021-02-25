Watchdog says Libya fails to hold war criminals accountable

CAIRO (AP) — A leading rights group accuses Libyan authorities of failing to bring to justice those responsible for committing war crimes. The crimes were committed during the bloody crackdown on anti-government protests that led to the fall of longtime dictator Moamma Ghadafi in 2011. HRW issued a statement Thursday saying that insufficient efforts to ensure accountability could only embolden perpetrators. In February 2011, the Security Council referred Libya to the International Criminal Court during Gadhafi’s clampdown on anti-government protesters. In 2017, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the late dictator’s son, Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled, former head of the Internal Security Agency and Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a military officer.