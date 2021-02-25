UPDATE: Teen involved in buggy vs truck accident dies from injuries

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The 17-year-old injured a week ago in a truck vs buggy accident in Barron County has died from his injuries.

As we reported, the accident happened on Highway M near 30th Avenue at 6:44 p.m. last Thursday. That is north of Rice Lake.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the horse and buggy was traveling north on Highway M when it was hit by a truck traveling in the same direction. The buggy had operating rear lights.

The 17-year-old in the buggy was flown from the scene in serious condition. That teenager later died.

A 16-year-old in the buggy was also injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fitzgerald said this case is still under investigation and once it is done, will be referred to the Barron County District Attorney's office for any possible charges.

Fitzgerald added the funeral for the teenager is planned for this weekend. Motorists should look out for a larger presence of horse and buggies in the area. He asked drivers to please pay attention.

