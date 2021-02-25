German police raid suspected Islamic extremists in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of police officers conducted coordinated raids in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg as they investigated an organization banned over allegations of Islamic extremism. German authorities told the dpa news agency that some 800 police, including SWAT teams, were involved in the early Thursday raids of apartments linked to members of the organization. The raids were carried out with the primary focus of obtaining evidence. No arrests were immediately reported. Berlin authorities said further details would be released at a press conference later Thursday.