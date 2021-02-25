For Israel’s allies, road to vaccines runs through Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged sharing coronavirus vaccines with a number of friendly countries that have given favors to Israel in the past. Wednesday’s comments came at a time when Israel faces international criticism for not sharing more of its vast stockpile of vaccines with the Palestinians. Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu said he had personally decided to share a symbolic number of vaccines “in return for things we already received.” Netanyahu did not identify the countries. But a list obtained by an Israeli TV station included a number of countries that have supported Israel’s claim to Jerusalem.