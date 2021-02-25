Pro-military marchers in Myanmar attack anti-coup protesters

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Members of a group supporting Myanmar’s military junta have attacked and injured people protesting against the army’s Feb. 1 seizure of power that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The chaos complicates an already intractable standoff between the military and a protest movement that has been staging daily large-scale demonstrations. At least several people were injured in the attack Thursday in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city. Fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are urging Myanmar’s military to make some concessions to help ease tensions. Social media giant Facebook announced it was banning all accounts linked to the military following the army’s takeover, saying the ban was precipitated by events including “deadly violence.”