Closing out February with 40s and snow

What a beautiful late February day Wednesday was, right? Let's go for it again Thursday, but just a touch cooler.

We've cut our snowfall depth almost in half already this week with the 3 full days of melting. We had our season high of 9'' on Monday and Thursday morning the depth was closest to 5''.

Thursday will be almost identical with winds from the west at 5 to 15 mph and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 30s. It will be cloudy to start but that sunshine comes back by mid-morning and we will be melting snow in the afternoon.

Overnight, lows will fall towards the upper teens. A clear sky may lead to some patchy fog forming, but winds may prevent the fog from being widespread.

Winds turn to the south ahead of a wave for Friday night that will bring us another chance at 40 degrees in the afternoon. It will be breezy though, with wind speeds from 10 to 25 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will turn to a chance for light snow late Friday into Saturday morning. Minimal accumulation is expected with totals less than an inch.

Saturday will be quiet during the day but a cold front will bring another chance at snow into Sunday morning. This system may bring us a few inches of snow, but those details still need time to evolve.

It will be a colder start to March, but mother nature wastes no time getting us back towards 40 by midweek.